Beck Malenstyn News: Generates assist in return

Malenstyn posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Malenstyn helped out on a Ryan McLeod tally within the first minute of the game. After missing three contests due to an illness, Malenstyn showed no ill effects Wednesday, with his 15:05 of ice time ranking fourth among Sabres forwards. The 26-year-old winger has nine points, 36 shots on net, 100 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 41 appearances, primarily in a bottom-six role.