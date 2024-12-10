Beck Malenstyn News: Generates helper

Malenstyn posted an assist and five hits in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Malenstyn has earned three points over four games in December, doubling his point total for the season. The 26-year-old has added 25 shots on net, 70 hits, 23 blocked shots and 13 PIM over 28 appearances. Malenstyn has limited scoring upside in a fourth-line role, but he has been steady in the non-scoring areas.