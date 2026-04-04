Beck Malenstyn headshot

Beck Malenstyn News: Lights lamp Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Malenstyn scored a goal and dished out four hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington.

Malenstyn found the back of the net just over halfway into the opening period to put the Sabres within one goal. Overall, he is up to seven goals, 14 points, 69 shots on net, 261 hits and 70 blocked shots across 76 games this season. While he has been inconsistent at times offensively this season, the 28-year-old center has notched two goals and five points over his last 13 games. His fantasy value is limited to deep leagues that value banger stats.

Beck Malenstyn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beck Malenstyn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beck Malenstyn See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
65 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
193 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, February 27
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 27, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024