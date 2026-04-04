Beck Malenstyn News: Lights lamp Saturday
Malenstyn scored a goal and dished out four hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington.
Malenstyn found the back of the net just over halfway into the opening period to put the Sabres within one goal. Overall, he is up to seven goals, 14 points, 69 shots on net, 261 hits and 70 blocked shots across 76 games this season. While he has been inconsistent at times offensively this season, the 28-year-old center has notched two goals and five points over his last 13 games. His fantasy value is limited to deep leagues that value banger stats.
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