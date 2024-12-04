Beck Malenstyn News: Nets goal in loss

Malenstyn scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Malenstyn's tally at 11:49 of the first period chased Alexandar Georgiev from the game. The goal snapped a run of 10 contests without a point for Malenstyn, who remains locked in as a fourth-liner for the Sabres. The 26-year-old forward is up to four points, 22 shots on net, 57 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 25 outings this season.