Beck Malenstyn News: Nets goal Tuesday

Malenstyn scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Malenstyn tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 26-year-old forward put up five points, 14 shots on net and 37 hits over 14 outings in December, which has been his most productive month of the campaign. He's logged a total of eight points, 34 shots on net, 90 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while playing in a defensive role on the fourth line.