Beck Malenstyn News: Pads lead in third period
Malenstyn scored a goal, doled out four hits and blocked four shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.
Malenstyn ended an eight-game goal drought with this tally. The 28-year-old forward has earned two points, three shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff contests this year. He's in the playoffs for the second time in his career -- he went scoreless over four appearances for the Capitals in the 2024 postseason.
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