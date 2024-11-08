Beck Malenstyn News: Posts helper Thursday

Malenstyn notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Malenstyn ended a five-game slump with the helper. The 26-year-old has played on the fourth line throughout 2024-25, picking up three points, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 36 hits and eight PIM over 14 contests. His place in the lineup looks fairly secure, but Malenstyn's biggest contributions will come in hits rather than points, so he's only an option in deep fantasy formats.