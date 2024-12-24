Beck Malenstyn News: Scores in blowout win

Malenstyn scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

The Sabres ended a 13-game skid, and it was Malenstyn's goal at 2:07 of the first period that got the party started. He snapped his personal six-game slump with the goal. The 26-year-old forward has been a fixture on the fourth line this season, producing seven points, 31 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 88 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 35 appearances.