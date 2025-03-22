Beck Malenstyn News: Struggling on offense

Malenstyn's point drought reached 23 games in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Malenstyn has a minus-11 rating, 17 shots on net, 67 hits and 16 blocked shots in that span. The 27-year-old has mostly played on the fourth line this season, but a drought of this length is a bit much for even the least goal-oriented players. His first season as a Sabre has been disappointing with just nine points, a minus-16 rating, 53 shots on net, 167 hits, 52 blocked shots and 25 PIM across 64 appearances.