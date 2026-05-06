Beckett Sennecke headshot

Beckett Sennecke News: Breaks deadlock Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Sennecke scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The Ducks made some changes to their forward combinations in this game, dropping Sennecke to the third line. The move worked, as the rookie winger snapped his four-game point drought with a tally at 11:23 of the second period to open the scoring. That move was likely a long time coming -- Sennecke has been held to two goals over eight playoff contests. He's added 20 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating.

Beckett Sennecke
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beckett Sennecke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beckett Sennecke See More
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
14 days ago
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-26
NHL
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-26
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
15 days ago
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season
NHL
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Corey Abbott
19 days ago