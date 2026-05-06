Beckett Sennecke News: Breaks deadlock Wednesday
Sennecke scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
The Ducks made some changes to their forward combinations in this game, dropping Sennecke to the third line. The move worked, as the rookie winger snapped his four-game point drought with a tally at 11:23 of the second period to open the scoring. That move was likely a long time coming -- Sennecke has been held to two goals over eight playoff contests. He's added 20 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beckett Sennecke See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2610 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 2214 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-2615 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season16 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beckett Sennecke See More