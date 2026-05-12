Beckett Sennecke News: Goal streak at four games
Sennecke scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Sennecke has scored in four straight games, and his last two goals have come on the power play. The winger opened the scoring at 12:36 of the first period in this contest, but the Ducks didn't maintain the lead for long. Sennecke is now at five goals, one assist, 29 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-5 rating over 11 playoff outings.
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