Beckett Sennecke News: Hits two milestones in win

Sennecke scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and logged five hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Sennecke's helper on a Cutter Gauthier tally in the first period was the former's 50th point of the campaign. Just a few minutes later, Sennecke scored to stretch the Ducks' lead to 3-1, and that was his 20th goal this season. He has earned two goals and five assists over his last five games and is up to 51 points (11 on the power play) through 61 appearances this season. Sennecke has added 139 shots on net, 74 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-6 rating while filling a top-six role.