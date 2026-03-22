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Beckett Sennecke News: Pair of points in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Sennecke scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Sennecke snapped a seven-game point drought with a helper Friday versus the Mammoth. He followed it up with a multi-point effort Sunday, suggesting he may be getting back on track after the slump. The 20-year-old rookie has done pretty well to limit his dry spells, showing impressive consistency on a young team. Sennecke is up to 21 goals, 54 points (12 on the power play), 169 shots on net, 81 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 70 appearances.

Beckett Sennecke
Anaheim Ducks
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