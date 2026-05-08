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Beckett Sennecke News: Scores in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Sennecke scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Sennecke has scored in consecutive contests since he got bumped down to the third line. The 20-year-old rookie is up to three goals, 24 shots, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating over nine playoff outings. Sennecke could get back into the top six for a change of pace if the Ducks struggle in Sunday's Game 4, but he has yet to show much consistent scoring in the postseason.

Beckett Sennecke
Anaheim Ducks
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