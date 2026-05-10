Beckett Sennecke headshot

Beckett Sennecke News: Stays hot Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Sennecke scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Sennecke's goal streak is up to three games as he continues to carve up the Golden Knights' defense. The surge has also helped him move back onto the second line after a couple of games on the third line. This postseason, he has four goals, one helper, 25 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-5 rating across 10 outings.

Beckett Sennecke
Anaheim Ducks
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