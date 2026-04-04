Beckett Sennecke headshot

Beckett Sennecke News: Tallies opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sennecke scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Sennecke's goal at 10:11 of the first period was the opening goal in the contest. The 20-year-old rookie has picked up three goals and four assists over his last nine outings to stay productive. He slumped in the first half of March, but he's shown an ability to bounce back after quiet stretches this year. Sennecke is up to 23 goals, 58 points, 183 shots on net, 93 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 77 appearances. He's tied for second in the rookie scoring race, two points behind Montreal's Ivan Demidov. Sennecke's 23 goals are the most among first-year players, one ahead of the Islanders' Matthew Schaefer and the Canadiens' Oliver Kapanen.

Beckett Sennecke
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beckett Sennecke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beckett Sennecke See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago