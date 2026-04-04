Beckett Sennecke News: Tallies opening goal
Sennecke scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Sennecke's goal at 10:11 of the first period was the opening goal in the contest. The 20-year-old rookie has picked up three goals and four assists over his last nine outings to stay productive. He slumped in the first half of March, but he's shown an ability to bounce back after quiet stretches this year. Sennecke is up to 23 goals, 58 points, 183 shots on net, 93 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 77 appearances. He's tied for second in the rookie scoring race, two points behind Montreal's Ivan Demidov. Sennecke's 23 goals are the most among first-year players, one ahead of the Islanders' Matthew Schaefer and the Canadiens' Oliver Kapanen.
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