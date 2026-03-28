Beckett Sennecke headshot

Beckett Sennecke News: Tied for rookie lead in points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:42am

Sennecke scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sennecke has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games. The goal pushed him into a three-way tie with Ivan Demidov and Matthew Schaefer for the most points (56) among rookies. Sennecke's 22 goals also put him in a three-way tie with Schaefer and Oliver Kapanen for the NHL rookie lead.

Beckett Sennecke
Anaheim Ducks
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