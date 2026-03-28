Beckett Sennecke News: Tied for top NHL rookie point man

Sennecke scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sennecke has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games. The goal pushed him into a three-way tie with Ivan Demidov and Matthew Schaefer for tops in rookie scoring with 56 points. Sennecke's 22 goals also put him in a three-way tie with Schaefer and Oliver Kapanen for the NHL rookie lead. The sky is the limit for the young winger, who has demonstrated a poise and consistency this season that goes well beyond his youth (20) .