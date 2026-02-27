Beckett Sennecke News: Trio of assists in win

Sennecke notched three assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Sennecke had two helpers in the third period and also set up Chris Kreider's game-winning goal in overtime. With four goals and six assists over his last seven outings, Sennecke has found a groove again. The rookie is up to 19 goals, 29 helpers, 134 shots on net, 67 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 58 appearances this season. He continues to fill a top-six role with power-play time.