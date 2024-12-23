Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Chiarot headshot

Ben Chiarot Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Chiarot (upper body) won't play versus St. Louis on Monday,

Chiarot will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal. He has generated one goal, four assists, 40 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 49 hits and 39 PIM in 33 appearances this season. With Chiarot and Simon Edvinsson (upper body) unavailable, Albert Johansson and William Lagesson will be in Monday's lineup.

Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now