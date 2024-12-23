Ben Chiarot Injury: Not playing Monday

Chiarot (upper body) won't play versus St. Louis on Monday,

Chiarot will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal. He has generated one goal, four assists, 40 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 49 hits and 39 PIM in 33 appearances this season. With Chiarot and Simon Edvinsson (upper body) unavailable, Albert Johansson and William Lagesson will be in Monday's lineup.