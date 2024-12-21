Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Chiarot headshot

Ben Chiarot Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 7:13pm

Chiarot suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Chiarot was limited to 13:48 of ice time and missed the third period due to the injury. No information about the severity of his injury was provided during the post-game press conference, so it remains to be seen if he'll be an option for Monday's tilt against St. Louis. If Chiarot can't play, then Albert Johansson would probably draw into the lineup.

Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now