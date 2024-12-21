Ben Chiarot Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Chiarot suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Chiarot was limited to 13:48 of ice time and missed the third period due to the injury. No information about the severity of his injury was provided during the post-game press conference, so it remains to be seen if he'll be an option for Monday's tilt against St. Louis. If Chiarot can't play, then Albert Johansson would probably draw into the lineup.