Ben Chiarot headshot

Ben Chiarot News: Ends drought with goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Chiarot scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers. He also recorded four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots.

Chiarot picked up a point for the first time since Jan. 2, when he notched an assist in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets, to snap an eight-game point drought. This was also his first goal since Dec. 12, and while he's a reliable defensive presence for Detroit, his lack of scoring prowess limits his fantasy upside considerably.

Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
