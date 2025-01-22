Ben Chiarot News: Ends drought with goal Tuesday

Chiarot scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers. He also recorded four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots.

Chiarot picked up a point for the first time since Jan. 2, when he notched an assist in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets, to snap an eight-game point drought. This was also his first goal since Dec. 12, and while he's a reliable defensive presence for Detroit, his lack of scoring prowess limits his fantasy upside considerably.