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Ben Chiarot News: Ends slump with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Chiarot logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Chiarot ended a 22-game point drought that dated back to January when he helped out on the first of Justin Faulk's two goals Tuesday. Despite the lack of offense, Chiarot has maintained his place in the lineup as a shutdown defender on the Red Wings' second pair. His 13 points equals his total from last year, and he's added 98 shots on net, 165 hits, 158 blocked shots, 73 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 78 appearances this season.

Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings
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