Chiarot scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period to level the score at one apiece. The 34-year-old blueliner is up to three points, 20 hits and 17 blocks through 10 appearances this year. While his offensive output has varied over and under the 20-point mark over the last four seasons, he has steadily provided both 100-plus blocks and hits in each of those seasons. Chiarot has solid category coverage and while he currently averages above 21 minutes of ice time, he could provide decent value in deep fantasy leagues.