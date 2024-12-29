Ben Chiarot News: Notches assist Sunday

Chiarot logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Chiarot ended a five-game point drought with the helper. That span also includes his one-game absence due to an upper-body injury he sustained Dec. 21 versus the Canadiens. The 33-year-old defenseman has resumed his top-four role since returning to action, though he's purely a shutdown player. Chiarot has six points, 40 shots on net, 39 PIM, 53 hits and 74 blocked shots through 35 appearances in 2024-25.