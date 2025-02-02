Ben Chiarot News: Pots goal Sunday

Chiarot scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Chiarot has scored twice over his last seven contests, but that's all of his offense across the last 15 games. The 33-year-old's tally gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead in the second period. Chiarot is up to three goals, nine points, 71 shots on net, 82 hits, 95 blocked shots, 43 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 52 appearances. He fills a defense-first role in the Red Wings' top four, and he's noticeably behind the pace that saw him rack up 20 points over 77 outings in the 2023-24 regular season.