Ben Chiarot headshot

Ben Chiarot News: Sends helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Chiarot logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

Chiarot has picked up two helpers over his last six games. The 33-year-old remains in a top-four role, but his offense is likely to be limited due to the defensive nature of his play. For the season, he has four assists, 31 shots on net, 39 PIM, 43 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 28 contests.

Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
