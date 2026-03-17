Ben Hemmerling News: Distributes four assists
Hemmerling recorded four assists in AHL Henderson's 6-5 win over Calgary on Tuesday.
Hemmerling has really found his offense with nine points over his last two games. For the season, he's up to 21 goals, 21 helpers and a plus-30 rating over 55 appearances. He's an AHL rookie and Vegas doesn't tend to rush its prospects, so expect Hemmerling to continue to develop with the Silver Knights for a while.
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