Ben Hemmerling News: Gets two goals in AHL loss

Hemmerling scored twice in AHL Henderson's 8-4 loss to San Jose on Sunday.

Hemmerling has earned four goals and four helpers over his last nine contests. The 21-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 26 points and a plus-19 rating through 42 appearances this season. He had just two points in 17 contests in the 2024-25 regular season, so he has shown noticeable improvement.