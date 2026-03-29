Ben Hutton News: Makes rare appearance
Hutton went minus-1 in 12:29 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Hutton played for just the third time since the Olympic break. The defenseman's playing time has dropped significantly since the Golden Knights have been at full health for the better part of a month. He's earned 15 points, 69 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 53 appearances this season, his most productive campaign since he had 16 points in 65 outings for the Kings in 2019-20.
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