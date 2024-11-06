Ben Hutton News: Makes season debut

Hutton had one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 13:18 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Hutton drew into the lineup on short notice since Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) was a late scratch. When Hague was out late in October, Kaedan Korczak got the first look as a fill-in blueliner. Hutton is used to such a role by now -- he's filled it for the better part of his three years in Vegas, accumulated 31 points over 130 contests in that span. Injuries to other players have allowed him to play in over half the games in two of those three seasons, but Vegas has had fairly good health early in 2024-25, so Hutton's opportunities to play are limited.