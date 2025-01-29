Ben Hutton News: No game action since return

Hutton has been a healthy scratch for 17 straight games after sitting out Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Hutton missed 16 games while on long-term injured reserve due to an upper-body injury. Prior that absence, he had earned some playing time while the Golden Knights' blue line was banged up, but since he was activated, there have been no significant injuries to Vegas' defensemen. It's not unusual for Hutton to be out of the lineup for long periods of time as a spare defenseman, though he's sharing that status with Kaedan Korczak this season. Hutton has no points, six shots on net, five blocked shots and three hits over five appearances this season.