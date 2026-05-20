Ben Hutton News: Picks up helper in win
Hutton notched an assist and two PIM in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.
Hutton helped out on Brett Howden's game-winning goal in the third period, which happened just after Hutton got out of the penalty box. The 33-year-old defenseman's assist was his first point in seven games this postseason. He's added eight shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Hutton seems likely to stay in the lineup as long as Jeremy Lauzon (upper body) is out.
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