Ben Hutton News: Still stuck in press box

Hutton was scratched for the 27th consecutive game in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

While Shea Theodore (arm) has been out of action since sustaining an injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, it has been Kaedan Korczak and not Hutton in the lineup as the injury replacement. Hutton is assured to play a career-low number of games this season -- he's made just five appearances this season while logging six shots on net, five blocked shots and three hits. The 31-year-old's only path to playing time would be for more injuries to sideline Vegas blueliners.