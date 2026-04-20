Ben Jones News: Among Black Aces
Jones was summoned from AHL Iowa on Monday.
Jones had one goal, three points, 26 shots on net and 58 hits in 28 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. Minnesota also called up Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Hunter Haight, Carson Lambos, David Spacek, Riley Mercer and Chase Wutzke. They will serve as Black Aces during the NHL playoffs.
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