Ben Jones headshot

Ben Jones News: Called up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Jones was recalled from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Jones was sent down by Minnesota in mid-January, but he'll join the Wild on their road trip that has four games remaining and runs through next Tuesday. The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances for the NHL club this year, and he's recorded no points, 51 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 8:23 of ice time.

Ben Jones
Minnesota Wild
