Ben Jones News: Called up Wednesday

Jones was recalled from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Jones was sent down by Minnesota in mid-January, but he'll join the Wild on their road trip that has four games remaining and runs through next Tuesday. The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances for the NHL club this year, and he's recorded no points, 51 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 8:23 of ice time.