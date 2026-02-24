Ben Jones News: Coming up from Iowa
Jones was recalled from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
Jones will continue to provide depth for the Wild, as the team had only 12 forwards on the roster prior to calling him up. The 26-year-old has accounted for two points, 25 shots, 53 hits and a minus-10 rating over 26 appearances with the big club this season. It remains to be seen if he will be in the lineup Thursday in Colorado.
