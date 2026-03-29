Ben Jones News: Pots pair of goals

Jones scored twice in AHL Iowa's 4-3 shootout loss to Rockford on Sunday.

Jones is up to 10 goals and 23 points over 28 outings this season. He's racked up seven points over his last seven contests. The 27-year-old also has two points in 26 games for the Wild this year, but Jones is likely to stay in the AHL as long as the big club remains healthy.