Ben Jones

Ben Jones News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Jones was brought up from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Jones could draw into the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis if Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) isn't ready to go. Jones hasn't made in an appearance in the NHL since the 2021-22 campaign with Vegas. The left-shot forward has been productive in the AHL this season -- he's recorded four goals and eight assists across 14 contests.

Ben Jones
Minnesota Wild

