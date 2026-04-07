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Ben Jones News: Racks up three assists in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Jones logged three assists in AHL Iowa's 5-2 win over Texas on Tuesday.

Jones has five goals and five assists over his last seven contests. The veteran forward is up to 11 goals, 28 points, 84 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 32 AHL outings. Jones has seen some time with the big club and could be an option if injuries arise.

Ben Jones
Minnesota Wild
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