Ben Jones News: Remains on NHL roster

Jones is still on the Wild's NHL roster ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton, per the NHL media site.

Jones passed through waivers Tuesday but wasn't moved down as the team was still awaiting the status of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Jakub Lauko (lower body). With neither player ready to suit up in Wednesday's tilt, Jones' potential demotion to the minors appears to be on hold. Look for him to suit up in a bottom-six role against the Oilers.