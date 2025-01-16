Ben Jones News: Returned to AHL affiliate

Jones was sent to AHL Iowa on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Jones went through waivers Tuesday, but remained on the roster and saw action on the fourth line versus Edmonton on Wednesday. The center was unable to garner a point in 26 NHL games this season, but did manage 51 hits while averaging 8:23 of ice time. He could return to Minnesota ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Predators as the Wild have only nine healthy forwards at this time.