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Ben Jones News: Sent back to Iowa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 10:37am

Jones was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Jones appeared in Minnesota's final two regular-season games. He skated in a career-high 28 NHL outings during the 2025-26 regular season, racking up a goal, two assists, 58 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating while averaging 8:50 of ice time. He also has 12 goals and 30 points in 35 AHL contests this campaign.

Ben Jones
Minnesota Wild
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