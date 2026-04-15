Ben Jones News: Sent back to Iowa

Jones was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Jones appeared in Minnesota's final two regular-season games. He skated in a career-high 28 NHL outings during the 2025-26 regular season, racking up a goal, two assists, 58 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating while averaging 8:50 of ice time. He also has 12 goals and 30 points in 35 AHL contests this campaign.