Ben Jones News: Sent to AHL
Jones was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Jones spent just over a week with Minnesota, but he didn't appear in any games during his stint with the NHL club. He should see more consistent opportunities to contribute in the minors, where he's recorded five goals, 11 assists and 12 PIM over 18 appearances with Iowa this year.
