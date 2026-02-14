Ben Jones headshot

Ben Jones News: Trio of assists in AHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Jones logged three assists in AHL Iowa's 8-6 loss to Springfield on Saturday.

Jones has two goals and eight helpers over his last six AHL outings. For the season, he's at 16 points in 15 outings for Iowa, as well as two points in 26 games for Minnesota at the NHL level. Jones would likely be considered for a call-up if the injury bug bites the Wild again.

Ben Jones
Minnesota Wild
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Jones
