Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Jones headshot

Ben Jones News: Waived by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 11:26am

Jones was waived by the Wild on Monday.

Jones saw consistent playing time for Minnesota in recent months, as he appeared in 25 of the team's last 27 games. However, he didn't make much of an impact, as he was held without a point while recording 49 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 8:29 of ice time. He'll likely head to AHL Iowa if he passes through waivers.

Ben Jones
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now