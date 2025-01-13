Ben Jones News: Waived by Minnesota

Jones was waived by the Wild on Monday.

Jones saw consistent playing time for Minnesota in recent months, as he appeared in 25 of the team's last 27 games. However, he didn't make much of an impact, as he was held without a point while recording 49 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 8:29 of ice time. He'll likely head to AHL Iowa if he passes through waivers.