Ben Kindel Injury: Out Sunday
Kindel (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Capitals, the team announced.
It will be a second straight game missed for Kindel, out with an upper-body injury. He's officially day-to-day, so his status for the postseason seems to not be in any danger as it stands currently. The 18-year-old has had an impressive rookie season, posting 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 76 games on the season. His next shot at a return will be Tuesday against the Blues in the regular-season finale.
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