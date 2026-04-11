Ben Kindel headshot

Ben Kindel Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kindel (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Washington on Saturday.

Kindel is without a point in his last five games. The 18-year-old rookie has 17 goals and 17 assists in 76 games this season, after he was selected 11th overall in the 2025 Draft. Kindel could return as early as Sunday in a rematch in Washington.

Ben Kindel
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Kindel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Kindel See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
24 days ago