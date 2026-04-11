Ben Kindel Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Kindel (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Washington on Saturday.
Kindel is without a point in his last five games. The 18-year-old rookie has 17 goals and 17 assists in 76 games this season, after he was selected 11th overall in the 2025 Draft. Kindel could return as early as Sunday in a rematch in Washington.
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