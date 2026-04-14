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Ben Kindel News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kindel (upper body) will play in Tuesday's road clash against the Blues, per Seth Rorabaugh.

Kindel will return to Pittsburgh's lineup Tuesday after missing the team's previous two contests with an upper-body injury. Overall, the 18-year-old center has 17 goals, 34 points, 150 shots on net, 30 hits and 58 blocked shots across 76 games this season. With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin set to be healthy scratches for rest purposes, Kindel will likely assume a top-six center role for the team's regular-season finale.

Ben Kindel
Pittsburgh Penguins
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