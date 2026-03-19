Ben Kindel News: Gets goal Wednesday

Kindel scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Kindel has scored twice over his last four games. The rookie center is up to 17 goals, 32 points, 131 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 27 hits and a minus-9 rating through 65 appearances. Expect Kindel to play in a third-line role moving forward since Sidney Crosby (lower body) is back in action.