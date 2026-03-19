Ben Kindel headshot

Ben Kindel News: Gets goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kindel scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Kindel has scored twice over his last four games. The rookie center is up to 17 goals, 32 points, 131 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 27 hits and a minus-9 rating through 65 appearances. Expect Kindel to play in a third-line role moving forward since Sidney Crosby (lower body) is back in action.

Ben Kindel
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Kindel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Kindel See More
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
17 days ago